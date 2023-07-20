Good response to ‘Revive’ programme to reuse discarded electronic items 

July 20, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

A programme jointly launched by Ernakulam district panchayat and the regional centre of the Institute of Human Resource Development (IHRD) under the banner ‘Revive’ to repair and reuse discarded electronic items has received enthusiastic response.

IHRD sources said that the programme, launched early last month, is picking up momentum and has kindled much interest among institutions that want discarded electronic equipment to be repaired and put to good use.

Initially, the ‘Revive’ programme has been launched on a pilot basis and is expected to be expanded so as to get rid of electronic waste in a scientific and organised manner. Those wishing to hand over discarded items such as computers, laptops, and printers may contact IHRD Centre on 8547005092.

While the District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has promised to hand over defective equipment from the district collectorate to the programme, the Ernakulam district panchayat has already handed over five computers.

Similarly, eight computers have been received from Puthenkurish Patriarch Ignatius Zakka-Ist Training College. A defective laptop and printer have been taken over from Maliankara SNM College and from the Government Model Engineering College.

President of the district panchayat Ullas Thomas said that the scheme is meant to collect old electronic items, repair them as far as possible, and make these items available to those in need. He said that the district panchayat has earmarked ₹10 lakh during the current financial year for the purpose of carrying out ‘Revive’. The programme has been included in the People’s Plan component for the year 2023-24.

Computers, laptops, printers, and other electronic equipment, that have been accumulated as they require repair, will be brought to the IHRD centre to be repaired. Equipment that can be repaired with an investment of around ₹5,000 will be repaired. The others will be discarded as their repair may not be economically viable.

Those that can be repaired will be repaired and handed over to those running missions like ‘Naipunya Nagaram’ computer literacy programme and to help launch e-seva centres. The equipment that cannot be repaired will be handed over to the government-run Clean Kerala Company for disposal.