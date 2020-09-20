Good response to Maldives cargo ferry service via Kochi

Cochin Port Trust Chairperson M. Beena has said that the direct cargo ferry service to the Maldives from Thoothukudi via Kochi was receiving enthusiastic response from the trading community.
She was speaking at a roadshow in Kochi organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Friday ahead of the maiden cargo service voyage, scheduled for early next week.
The cargo service starting from Thoothukudi will call at Kochi and then proceed to the Maldives. Commodities such as electrical machinery, furniture, toilet fittings, white goods, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel construction materials and perishable goods are expected to find a place, with two to three voyages being planned per month.
Dr. Beena said the service received good response from the Malabar region. Freight from Beypore and Azheekal ports is expected to reach Kochi port by road and by sea. In addition, exporters from ports such as Kandla on the West coast are also expected to utilise the service.
“India accounts for only 9.7% of the Maldives’ total imports, so there is huge opportunity for Indian traders,” she said.
The cargo service is being operated by the Shipping Corporation of India. The service will start from Thoothukudi on September 20. The vessel will officially be flagged off on September 21 and reach Kochi on September 22. It will then be flagged off from Kochi on September 23.
Apart from Kochi, road shows were held in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai, said a press release from FICCI here.
