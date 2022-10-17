Good response to Gond art exhibition in Fort Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 17, 2022 18:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition of Gond art works under way at David Hall in Fort Kochi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition of Gond art works by artists from one of the largest tribal communities living dominantly in Madya Pradesh is eliciting good response, curator Satyapal has said. ‘The Narrative of Narmada’ was an exhibition of a living tradition of the Narmada Valley civilization, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The exhibition is on at David Hall art gallery in Fort Kochi and closes on October 23. The Gond culture is reputed to be more than 1,500 years old. The Gonds are also present in Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Gond culture is rich in multipronged practices and comprises a large group of artists involved in painting, sculpting, dancing, singing and storytelling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app