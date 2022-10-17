Kochi

Good response to Gond art exhibition in Fort Kochi

The exhibition of Gond art works under way at David Hall in Fort Kochi.

The exhibition of Gond art works by artists from one of the largest tribal communities living dominantly in Madya Pradesh is eliciting good response, curator Satyapal has said. ‘The Narrative of Narmada’ was an exhibition of a living tradition of the Narmada Valley civilization, he said.

The exhibition is on at David Hall art gallery in Fort Kochi and closes on October 23. The Gond culture is reputed to be more than 1,500 years old. The Gonds are also present in Telangana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Gond culture is rich in multipronged practices and comprises a large group of artists involved in painting, sculpting, dancing, singing and storytelling.


