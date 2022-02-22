Good response to ANERT rooftop solar plant project in Ernakulam

Agency receives applications for setting up 1.8 MW of plants from households

Agency receives applications for setting up 1.8 MW of plants from households

The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) has received applications for setting up around 1.8 MW of rooftop solar plants in the district by Tuesday, the second day of registration for the project. ANERT sources said the district had the target of setting up 3 MW of solar plants under the current programme of solar power generation facilitation.

Sources said most of the applications had been received online centrally even as Oorjamithra, an entity technically backed by ANERT, has also been helping people access the programme and register through fifteen of their centres in different parts of the district from Monday. Oorjamithra technicians have received training from ANERT and are backed by the agency.

The State-wide target for the solar power generation is grid-connected 25 MW with banks being roped in to provide loans to home owners at attractive rates even as the district headquarters of ANERT is helping home owners wanting to set up solar rooftop plants interact with technology and materials providers. About ten companies are participating in the interaction with house owners as part of the programme.

ANERT sources said a household paying around ₹2,000 to ₹2,400 in electricity bill would be helped by establishing a 2 KW solar plant. A plant of this solar power generation capacity will bring down the bill to the minimum level and enjoy a 40% subsidy under the current scheme. The total expenses would hover around ₹95,000 for the plant with the subsidy while the actual cost would be around ₹1.35 lakh.

ANERT sources said the agency has been involved in promoting solar plants over a decade. More than 9,800 rooftop solar power generation plants had been established through the agency’s intervention under the 10,000 rooftop solar plants programmes announced earlier by the State government. The agency has also helped set up solar plants with subsidy generating 23,048 KW of power in the recent years under the ‘Solar Connected’ and ‘Solar Smart’ programmes.

The current solar power generation facilitation programme, Soura Thejas, provides 40% subsidy for solar plants with capacity ranging between two and 10 KW, ANERT sources said.

Those wishing to set up solar plants can contact either 0484-2428611 or 9188119407 for more details.