Good reading habits help inculcate love for the world, says M.K. Sanoo

A good reading habit helps inculcate love for the world and human beings learn to love through their literature, said noted critic and academic M.K. Sanoo here on Monday. He was inaugurating the district-level celebrations of Reading Week, organised under the aegis of the District Library Council, Information and Public Relations department, Education department, P.N. Panicker Foundation, State Literacy Mission and Malayalam department of U.C. College, Aluva. The celebrations were held at the T.B. Ninan Hall of U.C. College, said a press release here.

He said there was no place for religious bigotry in the cultivation of reading habit and a culture that was acquired through reading was learning to laugh and a sense of humour. Deep reading created a sense of wonder and Leo Tolstoy was dissuaded from killing himself by his habit of reading, said Mr. Sanoo.

The habit of reading is born with you. If not, one must cultivate it. Mr. Sanoo said that if he got hold of a good book, it was his habit to read it through the night. K.B. Raj Anand delivered a talk on poetry during the inaugural function.

The education standing committee chairperson of Ernakulam district panchayat M.J. Jomi read out the message for Reading Week celebrations. Seema Kanakambaran, Pramod Malyankara, Mini Mathew, and Tasmin Shihab, who bagged the State Education Awards, were honoured during the programme, the press release added.

UC College Principal M. I. Punnose presided. District Information Officer Nijas Jewel and District Literacy Mission Coordinator Deepa James were among those present at the occasion. June 19 marks the death anniversary of P.N. Panicker, the founder of the library movement in India.

As part of the week-long celebration, Cochin Police Library led a programme to distribute books to patients, staff members and others visiting the Ernakulam District Ayurvedic Hospital in the city. The programme was inaugurated by C.Y. Elsie, chief medical officer of the hospital, said a communication here.

The inauguration of Reading Week was also organised under the aegis of the Malayalam department of Maharaja’s College and the Old Students’ Association. Rammohan Paliyath inaugurated the programme, said a press release here. College Vice Principal Bindu Sharmila presided.

