Good content is bringing audience back to the theatres

A still from the movie Rorschach.

Actor Mammootty has set the box-office on fire again.

His latest flick Rorschach directed by Nisam Basheer earned a gross of around ₹9.75 crore in Kerala in the first three days of release, according to Anto Joseph, general secretary of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA). The actor’s Bheesma Parvam released in March was a runaway hit.

“ Rorschach has reiterated that movies with good content would click and bring back the audiences to cinemas. With long queues and house-full boards in front of theatres, Malayalam cinema seems to be regaining its lost glory,” he said in a social media post.

The representatives of trade bodies in Malayalam film industry say that audience remains the king as they continue to lap up movies having creative and technical excellence. K. Vijayakumar, president of the Film Exhibitors’ United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), pointed out that Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: 1’ released last week had also set the cash registers ringing.

“The movie has earned a Kerala gross collection of around ₹14 crores in the initial days of release. Director Vinayan’s Pathonpatham Noottandu and Palthu Janwar by Sangeeth P. Rajan figured among the list of films that could attract moviegoers into theatres over the last one month,” he said.

However, P. V Basheer Ahamed, president of the Kerala Film Exhibitors’ Federation, pointed out that not all cinemas are clicking at the box office. “We had movies that failed to connect with the audience despite having popular faces in lead roles. The industry remains clueless on the type of films gaining overall acceptance. But it is a fact that the moviegoers, especially the youth, wanted refreshing content,” he said.