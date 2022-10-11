Gond art exhibition in Fort Kochi from October 14

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Narratives of Narmada’, an exhibition of works by artists from the Gond community in Madhya Pradesh and other States, who embody the spirit, culture, and living traditions around the Narmada river, will open at David Hall Art Gallery in Fort Kochi on October 14.

Artists participating in the exhibition included Anandsingh Shyam, Japani Shyam, Kalavathy Shyam, Kamily Kushram, Nagushya Shyam, Prasad Kushram, Ramsing Urvetti, Sachin Tekam, Shakunlatha Kushram, Surendra Tekam, and Susheel Shyam, said curator Sathyapal.

The art exhibition will begin with the presentation of Geet Kahani by Pradhan Gond Narayan Deen Tekam at 6 p.m. The exhibition from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. will be on till October 23.

Mr. Sathyapal said Gond painters were the living traditions of the Narmada valley civilisation. The community, spread over Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, has a rich tradition of over 1,500 years and is one of the largest communities of tribespeople in the country.

Gond artists are engaged in sculpting, dancing, singing, and story-telling. The name Gond comes from ‘Kond’, which means mountain ranges.

The Gonds, who in the past lived in close proximity to nature, produced art works following the folk style. It is part of the Gond tradition to listen to stories narrated by a Pradhan, an elderly person, accompanied by a musical instrument, Bana, in home courtyards. The tales are narrated over several nights, and paintings by artists weave them in. From the 1970s, Gond paintings, which until then had decorated the homes of the community, began to be more widely exposed, said Mr. Sathyapal. He added that it was through the works of artist Jangarh Singh Shyam that Gond art works found fame.

The exhibition is being organised under the aegis of White Rose Foundation.