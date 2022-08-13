Golden jubilee of Kerala Public Prosecutors Association from tomorrow in Kochi

C.P. Muhammad Niyas, Judge, Kerala High Court, will inaugurate the programme at M.K. Damodaran Hall near the Kerala High court

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 13, 2022 10:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of High Court of Kerala in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH K.K.

ADVERTISEMENT

The year-long golden jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Assistant Public Prosecutors Association will begin in Kochi on Saturday.

C.P. Muhammad Niyas, Judge, Kerala High Court, will inaugurate the programme at M.K. Damodaran Hall near the Kerala High court at 11 a.m.

T.A. Shaji, Director General of Prosecution, will release the publication, Prosecutors’ Voice at the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

M.S. Girish Panju, Director of Prosecution (Administration), will deliver the keynote address.

K. Balachandra Menon, Deputy Director of Prosecution, and the State president of the Association will preside. M.H. Muhammad Rafeeq, general secretary of the Association, will welcome the gathering.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Filmmaker Lal Jose will inaugurate the cultural programmes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kochi
Kerala

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app