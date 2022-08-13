Golden jubilee of Kerala Public Prosecutors Association from tomorrow in Kochi

C.P. Muhammad Niyas, Judge, Kerala High Court, will inaugurate the programme at M.K. Damodaran Hall near the Kerala High court

A view of High Court of Kerala in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH K.K.

The year-long golden jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Assistant Public Prosecutors Association will begin in Kochi on Saturday.

C.P. Muhammad Niyas, Judge, Kerala High Court, will inaugurate the programme at M.K. Damodaran Hall near the Kerala High court at 11 a.m.

T.A. Shaji, Director General of Prosecution, will release the publication, Prosecutors’ Voice at the function.

M.S. Girish Panju, Director of Prosecution (Administration), will deliver the keynote address.

K. Balachandra Menon, Deputy Director of Prosecution, and the State president of the Association will preside. M.H. Muhammad Rafeeq, general secretary of the Association, will welcome the gathering.

Filmmaker Lal Jose will inaugurate the cultural programmes.