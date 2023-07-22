ADVERTISEMENT

Golden jubilee fete of Catholicos’ consecration begins

July 22, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, governor of Goa and BJP leader, pays his respects to Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, head of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in India, on the occasion of the inauguration of the golden jubilee celebration of his consecration as bishop and 95th birthday celebrations. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

The golden jubilee celebrations of the consecration and 95th birthday celebrations of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, head of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in India, was inaugurated at the Puthenkurisu headquarters of the Church on Saturday.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, who was present on the occasion, said the Catholicos had been able to read the pulse of society.

Jacobite Church media cell chairman Kuriakose Mor Theophilos welcomed the gathering. Metropolitan trustee Joseph Mor Gregorios presided over the function, said a communication. He said four decades of the history of the Jacobite Church were linked very closely to the Catholicos. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve offered felicitations in a message read out on the occasion.

A programme to build 51 houses for the poor and help marry 51 poor young women was also inaugurated on the occasion. Church secretary Peter K. Elias proposed vote of thanks. The event was attended by a large number of lay people, priests, and bishops, the communication said.

