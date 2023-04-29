ADVERTISEMENT

Gold worth over ₹one crore seized 

April 29, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Air Intelligence sleuths of the Cochin Customs seized 1,899.04 grams of gold in capsule form, worth around ₹one crore, in two separate incidents at Cochin International Airport on Saturday.

In the first instance, AIU sleuths, on the basis of profiling of passengers intercepted a passenger from Dubai on flight EK532 in the Green Channel. Four gold capsules of gold compounds were seized from the passenger. The capsules weighed a total of 1,063.25 grams and were concealed inside the body of the passenger. The consignment is worth approximately ₹57 lakh. Investigations are on.

In the second instance, Air Intelligence sleuths, after passenger profiling, stopped a passenger arriving here on flight AI934 at the Green Channel. On close scrutiny, it was found that three gold compound capsules weighing 835.79 grams were concealed inside the body of the passenger. The estimated value of the seizure is approximately ₹44 lakh.

