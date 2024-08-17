ADVERTISEMENT

Gold worth over ₹61 lakh seized at Kochi airport

Published - August 17, 2024 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Gold wires coated with steel colour material seized at the Kochi airport on Saturday.

Silver-coated gold rods concealed inside screwdriver handles seized at the Kochi airport.

The Customs unit at the Kochi airport on August 17 (Saturday) seized nearly one kilogram of gold with a market value of ₹61. 92 lakh from a passenger.

The passenger detained was identified as Mubeen, a resident of Bangaluru. She was arrested on her arrival from Kuwait. Around 26 gold wires coated with steel colour material, covered with plastic insulation material and concealed inside artificial flowers were seized along with five silver-coated gold rods concealed inside screwdriver handles.

Further investigation was under way, the agency said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US