Gold worth over ₹61 lakh seized at Kochi airport

Published - August 17, 2024 10:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Gold wires coated with steel colour material seized at the Kochi airport on Saturday.

Gold wires coated with steel colour material seized at the Kochi airport on Saturday.

Silver-coated gold rods concealed inside screwdriver handles seized at the Kochi airport.

Silver-coated gold rods concealed inside screwdriver handles seized at the Kochi airport.

The Customs unit at the Kochi airport on August 17 (Saturday) seized nearly one kilogram of gold with a market value of ₹61. 92 lakh from a passenger.

The passenger detained was identified as Mubeen, a resident of Bangaluru. She was arrested on her arrival from Kuwait. Around 26 gold wires coated with steel colour material, covered with plastic insulation material and concealed inside artificial flowers were seized along with five silver-coated gold rods concealed inside screwdriver handles.

Further investigation was under way, the agency said.

