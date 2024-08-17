Gold worth over ₹61 lakh seized at Kochi airport

The Customs unit at the Kochi airport on August 17 (Saturday) seized nearly one kilogram of gold with a market value of ₹61. 92 lakh from a passenger.

The passenger detained was identified as Mubeen, a resident of Bangaluru. She was arrested on her arrival from Kuwait. Around 26 gold wires coated with steel colour material, covered with plastic insulation material and concealed inside artificial flowers were seized along with five silver-coated gold rods concealed inside screwdriver handles.

Further investigation was under way, the agency said.