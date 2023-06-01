Gold worth over ₹47 lakh seized at Kochi airport

June 01, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport seized nearly 1 kg of gold in compound form worth over ₹47 lakh in two separate seizures on Wednesday.

A passenger from Sharjah was intercepted with two rectangular-shaped packets containing gold in compound form. The contraband measuring over 137 grams was found hidden beneath the sole of the shoes.

On further search, two crude gold chains weighing 60.20 grams were found concealed inside a specially stitched cavity along the waistline of the passenger’s jeans. The seizures were worth around ₹10 lakh.

Another passenger, a Malaysian, from Kuala Lumpur was also intercepted with gold. During the ensuing examination, three crude gold chains weighing 567.41 grams, two gold pendants weighing 40.58 grams of 24 carat, and a gold bangle weighing 102.40 grams of 22 carat were recovered. They were found concealed under the clothes worn by the passenger. Customs officials claimed that the passenger admitted to have smuggled it for a remuneration of ₹30,000.

Further probe is on.

