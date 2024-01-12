Gold worth over ₹38 lakh seized at Kochi airport

January 12, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs Air Intelligence at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday foiled an attempt to smuggle in gold weighing nearly 700 grams with an estimated value of over ₹38 lakh. A passenger from Kuwait was intercepted at the green channel based on profiling. Nearly 500 grams of gold in coiled form was reportedly found concealed inside eight LED bulbs and four LED lamps in his check-in baggage. Nearly 200 grams of gold, including jewellery, was reportedly found concealed in his innerwear.

