The Customs Department seized around 2 kg of gold, worth over ₹2.5 crore, at the Cochin International Airport on Sunday. The gold was allegedly being smuggled out of the airport in liquid form in mango juice bottles, said initial reports. This is the first of such attempts to smuggle in gold, officials said. The gold was seized from a native of Kannur, who arrived from Dubai. Six bottles were used in the attempt, reports added.
Gold worth over ₹2.5 crore seized at airport
Special Correspondent
Kochi ,
April 11, 2021 21:13 IST
