Gold worth over ₹22 lakh seized at Kochi airport

November 26, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Customs personnel at the Cochin International Airport seized 493 grams of gold valued at approximately ₹22.66 lakh and two i-phones from a passenger who arrived here from Dubai, on Sunday. He is from Palakkad. Gold in compound form was found concealed inside the cuffs of the t-shirt that the passenger was wearing, while he failed to declare the phones.

Arrested with MDMA

The Ernakulam Rural police on Sunday arrested two persons with 25 grams of MDMA from TB Junction, Angamaly. The arrested are Faizal, 48, and Kunju Muhammed, 48, of Mattancherry. They attempted to escape on a two-wheeler, despite being signalled to stop. The arrest followed a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

