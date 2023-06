June 09, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit on Friday detained four passengers, including two women, at the Cochin International Airport and seized gold jewellery weighing 2,207.25 grams and worth over ₹1.15 crore from them. The passengers from Kuala Lumpur were intercepted on the basis of profiling. The jewellery was found painted in various colours in an attempt to avert detection.