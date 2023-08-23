HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold worth over ₹1 crore seized at Kochi airport

August 23, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs air intelligence unit at the Cochin International Airport seized nearly 2,000 grams of gold valued at over ₹1 crore in two separate seizures on Wednesday.

A passenger from Malaysia was intercepted at the green channel on the basis of specific information from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. In the ensuing examination, four capsules of gold in compound form weighing 1,051 grams and valued at over ₹54 lakh was found hidden in his body.

In another incident, a passenger from Dubai was intercepted at the green channel based on profiling by Customs sleuths. Gold in biscuit form weighing 932.60 grams and valued at over ₹48 lakh was recovered from a wallet.

Further investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.