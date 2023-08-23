Gold worth over ₹1 crore seized at Kochi airport

August 23, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs air intelligence unit at the Cochin International Airport seized nearly 2,000 grams of gold valued at over ₹1 crore in two separate seizures on Wednesday.

A passenger from Malaysia was intercepted at the green channel on the basis of specific information from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. In the ensuing examination, four capsules of gold in compound form weighing 1,051 grams and valued at over ₹54 lakh was found hidden in his body.

In another incident, a passenger from Dubai was intercepted at the green channel based on profiling by Customs sleuths. Gold in biscuit form weighing 932.60 grams and valued at over ₹48 lakh was recovered from a wallet.

Further investigation is on.