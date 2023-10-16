ADVERTISEMENT

Gold worth around ₹91 lakh seized at Kochi airport

October 16, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport on Monday seized 2.18 kg of gold worth about ₹91 lakh in three separate seizures, with the information coming from airlines staff in two instances. 

In one instance, an Air India staff reported a suspicious unclaimed packet, which contained 452.45 grams of gold in paste form worth about ₹23 lakh, from under the seat of an Air India flight from Dubai.

In another instance, an Indigo Airlines staff reported one silver coloured metal chain from a flight from Chennai. An assayer who was roped in certified that the metal chain was made of 24-carat gold totally weighing 749.60 grams and valued at about ₹38 lakh.

Gold in compound form sandwiched between the layers of trousers of a passenger from Sharjah was recovered based on profiling. It weighed 984.95 grams and was valued at around ₹30 lakh.

Further probe was under way in all three cases.

