Gold worth around ₹81 lakh seized at Kochi airport

November 07, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KOCHI

Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Tuesday seized nearly 1.50 kg of gold worth around ₹81.12 lakh from a passenger.

The passenger from Muscat was intercepted by Customs sleuths based on a tip-off from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. In the ensuing examination, 15 rectangular-shaped gold plates weighing 1,499.36 g were seized from his baggage.

They were found concealed in the battery compartment of an emergency rechargeable light. Further investigation is under way.