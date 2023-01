January 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit officials at the Cochin International Airport Limited on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle in 871 grams of gold valued at ₹ 44.90 lakhs. The gold, which was hidden in the form of four capsules inside the body, was seized from a passenger identified as Anas of Palakkad. On the basis of profiling, the officials intercepted him in the green channel on his arrival from Dubai.