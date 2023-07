July 18, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs at the Cochin International Airport seized 629.50 grams of foreign-origin gold worth around ₹29.75 lakh on Tuesday. The seizure was made from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. He was intercepted at the green channel on the basis of profiling done by Customs officials. During the ensuing examination, three capsule-shaped packets containing gold in paste form were found hidden inside his body.

