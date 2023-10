October 26, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday seized nearly half a kilogram of gold valued at around ₹27 lakh from a passenger. The passenger was intercepted based on profiling on his arrival from Abu Dhabi by an Indigo Airlines flight. In the ensuing search, four crude gold chains weighing 499.9 grams of 24 carat were recovered from him. Chains were found concealed in his underwear. Further probe is under way.