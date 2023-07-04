ADVERTISEMENT

Gold worth around ₹1.24 crore seized in three separate incidents at Kochi airport

July 04, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs at the Cochin International Airport Limited seized 2,443 g of gold valued at around ₹1.24 crore in three separate seizures on Tuesday.

In one case, gold measuring 1,570 g and valued at around ₹79.82 lakh were recovered by the Customs sleuths from five women passengers from Dubai. They were intercepted based on targeted profiling.

In another incident, 555.85 g of gold worth around ₹28.24 lakh were seized from another woman passenger from Dubai.

In the third incident, 317.20 g of gold valued at around ₹16.12 lakh were recovered from another lady passenger from Dubai.

Further investigation was under way in all three cases.

