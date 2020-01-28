Kochi

Gold worth ₹68 lakh seized

more-in

The Customs seized gold worth ₹68 lakh from three passengers, including two women, at the Cochin International Airport Limited.

While two passengers had tried to smuggle in gold in compound form, another had tried to sneak it in as ornaments.

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized around 750 grams gold in compound form from a woman, a resident of Kozhikode, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur and 250 grams gold in the form of bangles from a woman from Kochi who arrived from Sharjah.

Besides, the Customs seized 750 grams of gold from a Thrissur-based passenger who arrived here from Dubai.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 1:43:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/gold-worth-68-lakh-seized/article30669665.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY