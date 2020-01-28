Gold worth ₹68 lakh seized

The Customs seized gold worth ₹68 lakh from three passengers, including two women, at the Cochin International Airport Limited.
While two passengers had tried to smuggle in gold in compound form, another had tried to sneak it in as ornaments.
The Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized around 750 grams gold in compound form from a woman, a resident of Kozhikode, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur and 250 grams gold in the form of bangles from a woman from Kochi who arrived from Sharjah.
Besides, the Customs seized 750 grams of gold from a Thrissur-based passenger who arrived here from Dubai.
