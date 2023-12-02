ADVERTISEMENT

Gold worth ₹60 lakh seized at Kochi airport

December 02, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence unit at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery held a Malaysian national for alleged smuggling of gold worth ₹60 lakh on Friday. Nitthianathan Sundanathan, 39, arrived at the airport from Kuala Lumpur in an Air Asia flight on Friday night. The officials found gold hidden in his body in the form of capsules.

In another case, Shihabuddin of Kannur, who arrived from Dubai, was held by the unit on charge of smuggling 403 grams of gold worth around ₹21 lakh. The gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US