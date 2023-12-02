HamberMenu
Gold worth ₹60 lakh seized at Kochi airport

December 02, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence unit at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery held a Malaysian national for alleged smuggling of gold worth ₹60 lakh on Friday. Nitthianathan Sundanathan, 39, arrived at the airport from Kuala Lumpur in an Air Asia flight on Friday night. The officials found gold hidden in his body in the form of capsules.

In another case, Shihabuddin of Kannur, who arrived from Dubai, was held by the unit on charge of smuggling 403 grams of gold worth around ₹21 lakh. The gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

