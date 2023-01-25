HamberMenu
Gold worth ₹48 lakh seized from passenger at Kochi airport

January 25, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bids to smuggle in gold in compound form through the Cochin International Airport continue unabated even as the Customs Air Intelligence Unit foiled yet another attempt leading to the seizure of 1,062 grams of gold worth around ₹48 lakh.

Sahin, a resident of Palakkad, was intercepted at the green channel by Customs sleuths on the basis of profiling when he arrived from Dubai. In the ensuing examination, the gold in compound form and turned into four capsules were found concealed inside his body.

A probe has been launched to identify the source and destination of the gold.

