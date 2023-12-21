GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gold worth ₹48 lakh seized at Kochi airport

December 21, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle in nearly a kilogram of gold valued at around ₹48 lakh. The seizure was made from a passenger who arrived from Sharjah after Customs sleuths intercepted him at the green channel based on profiling. In the ensuing examination, three capsules containing gold in compound form and weighing 861.96 grams were found concealed inside his body. A Rudraksha chain with gold caps on the beads worn by him was also seized.

Top News Today

