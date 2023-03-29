HamberMenu
Gold worth ₹48 lakh seized at Kochi airport

March 29, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs at the Cochin International Airport seized nearly 950 grams of gold worth around ₹48 lakh from three passengers, including a woman, on Tuesday.

In one instance, three gold cut pieces weighing 125.45 grams and having purity of 24 carat were recovered from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. They were found hidden in a juice bottle and inside the passenger’s mouth. The contraband is worth ₹6.44 lakh.

In another incident, three gold cut pieces weighing 125.35 grams and valued at ₹6.39 lakh were seized from another passenger who arrived here from Dubai on the same flight. They were found concealed inside a juice bottle and the passenger’s mouth.

Five crude gold chain and two gold bangles weighing 700.85 grams and valued at ₹36.01 lakh were seized from another passenger who arrived from Kuwait. They were kept hidden inside the passenger’s body.

An investigation is on.

