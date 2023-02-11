ADVERTISEMENT

Gold worth ₹40 lakh seized at Kochi airport

February 11, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs air intelligence unit at the Kochi airport on Friday foiled yet another bid to smuggle gold as 805 grams of gold in compound form was seized from a passenger.

The extracted gold is valued around ₹40 lakh. The passenger was identified as Rishad of Palakkad. He came from Abu Dhabi.

Rishad was intercepted at the green channel on the basis of profiling done by Customs sleuths. In the ensuing examination, four gold capsules in compound form were found concealed in his body. Investigation is on to find the source and destination of the contraband.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Converting gold into compound form has emerged as a popular ploy among smugglers to avoid metal detectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US