Gold worth ₹40 lakh seized at Kochi airport

February 11, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Customs air intelligence unit at the Kochi airport on Friday foiled yet another bid to smuggle gold as 805 grams of gold in compound form was seized from a passenger.

The extracted gold is valued around ₹40 lakh. The passenger was identified as Rishad of Palakkad. He came from Abu Dhabi.

Rishad was intercepted at the green channel on the basis of profiling done by Customs sleuths. In the ensuing examination, four gold capsules in compound form were found concealed in his body. Investigation is on to find the source and destination of the contraband.

Converting gold into compound form has emerged as a popular ploy among smugglers to avoid metal detectors.