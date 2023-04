April 25, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - KOCHI

Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department on Monday recovered 798 grams of smuggled gold worth around ₹38.5 lakh from a passenger at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery.

The accused had reached here from Abu Dhabi by flight G8064. He was intercepted at the green channel. Three capsules of gold in compound form were found concealed inside his body. The sleuths said further investigation was on.