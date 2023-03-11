ADVERTISEMENT

Gold worth ₹21.5 lakh seized from passenger at Kochi airport

March 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

One strap containing gold compound and a capsule-shaped packet containing gold paste concealed in rectum recovered

The Hindu Bureau

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs at the Cochin International Airport on Saturday seized gold in compound form weighing 489 grams and valued at around ₹21.5 lakh. The gold was seized from a passenger, Nasser from Malappuram, who arrived at the airport from Sharjah. He was intercepted at the green channel. In the ensuing examination, one rectangular strap containing gold compound weighing 224 grams and a capsule-shaped packet containing gold in paste form weighing 265 grams concealed in the rectum were recovered. Further investigations are on.

