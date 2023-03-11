HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold worth ₹21.5 lakh seized from passenger at Kochi airport

One strap containing gold compound and a capsule-shaped packet containing gold paste concealed in rectum recovered

March 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs at the Cochin International Airport on Saturday seized gold in compound form weighing 489 grams and valued at around ₹21.5 lakh. The gold was seized from a passenger, Nasser from Malappuram, who arrived at the airport from Sharjah. He was intercepted at the green channel. In the ensuing examination, one rectangular strap containing gold compound weighing 224 grams and a capsule-shaped packet containing gold in paste form weighing 265 grams concealed in the rectum were recovered. Further investigations are on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.