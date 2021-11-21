KochiKochi 21 November 2021 21:18 IST
Gold worth ₹2.13 crore seized
The Cochin unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 4.24 kg of gold that is valued at ₹2.13 crore, from two passengers at Cochin International Airport on Sunday.
The passengers, Manivasan and Bakarudheen Hussain, have been arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The smuggled gold was concealed inside specially stitched pockets in their jeans and briefs.
