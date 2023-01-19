ADVERTISEMENT

Gold worth ₹20 lakh seized at Kochi airport

January 19, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday foiled an attempt by a passenger to smuggle in gold weighing 432.90 grams and valued at ₹20 lakh.

Based on profiling done by Customs officials, the passenger, who arrived from Dubai, was intercepted at the green channel. During frisking, two transparent latex capsule shaped packets containing thick brown coloured paste like material, suspected to be gold in compound form, were found concealed in the rectum of the passenger. Further investigations are under way.

