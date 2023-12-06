HamberMenu
Gold worth ₹1.6 crore seized at Kochi airport

December 06, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The air intelligence unit of the Customs department seized 3.13 kg of smuggled gold worth around ₹1.6 crore from three passengers at the Cochin International Airport on Tuesday.

In the first case, officials seized 923 grams of gold from Balan, a native of Alappuzha who arrived in an Air Arabia flight from Abu Dhabi. The gold was in the form of capsules and was found concealed in his body.

Customs officials seized 1.3 kg of gold from Ismail Afreez of Kasaragod, who arrived here in an Indigo flight from Abu Dhabi. The gold was found affixed to his feet. In the third case, officials seized 1.06 kg of gold from one Muhammad Najeeb of Palakkad, who arrived in an Air India Express flight from Dammam. The gold in compound form was concealed in the passenger’s rectum.

