Gold worth ₹1.05 crore seized

Air Intelligence units of Customs across the State seized 2,046.44 grams of gold worth ₹1.05 crore and other valuables from air passengers on Thursday that were illegally brought into the country.

Officials also seized 336 grams of gold compound, 50 cartons of cigarettes worth ₹50,000 and four Apple iPhones valued at ₹3 lakh, said a communication issued by the Customs.

At Kannur airport, the Air Intelligence unit seized 451 grams of gold, which was concealed inside a hole of the handle of an umbrella. In another case, 437 grams of gold, which was concealed inside the chamber of ball-point pens, inside the handles of trolleys and in places of buttons of jeans, were seized.

The Thiruvananthapuram unit seized 928.44 grams of gold whereas the Calicut unit seized 336 grams of gold in the form of paste and 230 grams of gold in the form of crude ornaments, said a communication.