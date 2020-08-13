Gold worth ₹1.05 crore seized

Air Intelligence units of Customs across the State seized 2,046.44 grams of gold worth ₹1.05 crore and other valuables from air passengers on Thursday that were illegally brought into the country.
Officials also seized 336 grams of gold compound, 50 cartons of cigarettes worth ₹50,000 and four Apple iPhones valued at ₹3 lakh, said a communication issued by the Customs.
At Kannur airport, the Air Intelligence unit seized 451 grams of gold, which was concealed inside a hole of the handle of an umbrella. In another case, 437 grams of gold, which was concealed inside the chamber of ball-point pens, inside the handles of trolleys and in places of buttons of jeans, were seized.
The Thiruvananthapuram unit seized 928.44 grams of gold whereas the Calicut unit seized 336 grams of gold in the form of paste and 230 grams of gold in the form of crude ornaments, said a communication.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath