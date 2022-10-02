Gold smuggling case: procedural formalities delaying commencement of trial

Start of trial will depend on outcome of ED plea in Supreme Court seeking shifting of case outside Kerala

Procedural formalities and backlogs in courts are delaying the commencement of the trial in the money-laundering and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) cases booked following the diplomatic channel gold-smuggling case.

All the accused in the cases have either secured regular bail from the trial courts or from the Kerala High Court.

The accused have the legal option of raising challenges right from the stage of taking cognizance. The bail granted to the accused will also be challenged up to the Supreme Court forcing the trial courts to put on hold the proceedings till they are disposed of. Such procedures could also add to the delay, legal sources pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Economic Offences Court, Ernakulam, has asked the accused, including Swapna Suresh, P.S. Sarith and Sandeep Nair, in the gold smuggling case to appear before it on October 14.

The UAPA and the money-laundering cases have been pending for almost two years. The commencement of the trial will depend on the outcome of the petition moved by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before the Supreme Court for shifting the case out of Kerala, which has been opposed by the State government. The ED had earlier filed the complaint before the Sessions Court, Ernakulam.

No prominent names

Though Swapna had named several prominent politicians in her statements to the Customs, no such names were found a mention in the complaint filed in the dollar smuggling case before the court last week. The Customs had enlisted Khaled Mohamed Ali Shoukry, former finance head, UAE Consulate, Thiruvananthapuram; Sarith; Swapna Suresh; Sandeep Nair; and Santhosh Eappen; as the accused in the case.

Though the option of seeking discharge is open to the accused in the UAPA case, they have not explored it so far. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has not approached the court for expediting the trial though it challenged the bail granted to the accused before the Supreme Court, sources pointed out. On its part, the Income Tax Department is also probing the possible tax evasion against the accused.

It was the seizure of 30 kg of gold from an alleged diplomatic cargo at the Air Cargo Complex of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on July 5, 2020 that led to the booking of cases by these agencies.