ADVERTISEMENT

Gold smuggling case: petition in HC seeks probe by ED, Customs

January 23, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Despite Swapna Suresh’s accusation that high-ranking political functionaries were involved in money laundering activities, there was no investigation by Central agencies, the plea states

The Hindu Bureau

A petition was filed on Monday in the Kerala High Court seeking an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and Customs into the diplomatic gold smuggling case involving Swapna Suresh.

According to the petition filed by Kottayam resident Aji Krishnan, despite a clear and unambiguous statement by accused Swapna Suresh that high-ranking political functionaries, including the Chief Minister and his family members, as well as top government officials, were involved in illegal gold smuggling/money laundering activities, Central agencies such as ED and Customs have not conducted any investigation into the allegation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US