Gold smuggling case: petition in HC seeks probe by ED, Customs

January 23, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

A petition was filed on Monday in the Kerala High Court seeking an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and Customs into the diplomatic gold smuggling case involving Swapna Suresh.

According to the petition filed by Kottayam resident Aji Krishnan, despite a clear and unambiguous statement by accused Swapna Suresh that high-ranking political functionaries, including the Chief Minister and his family members, as well as top government officials, were involved in illegal gold smuggling/money laundering activities, Central agencies such as ED and Customs have not conducted any investigation into the allegation.