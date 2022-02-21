Gold smuggling case: judicial panel faces uncertain future

Plea against order, which stayed the functioning of the commission, pending before HC

Uncertainty looms over the fate of Justice V.K. Mohan judicial commission even as the key accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case have come up with startling revelations on the alleged conspiracies to implicate top politicians in the sensational case.

The judicial commission was constituted by the State government in March last year soon after an alleged sound clip of Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in all the four cases filed by various agencies in connection with the gold smuggling, surfaced.

Swapna had reportedly stated in the audio clip, which was released while she was in judicial custody, that the investigating agencies were putting pressure on her to name Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and some other top politicians in the case.

Suspended animation

The judicial commission remains in a suspended animation stage as the State government's appeal against a Single Judge's order, which stayed the functioning of the commission, is pending before the Division Bench.

The recent revelations of Swapna come well within the ambit of the terms of reference of the judicial commission. Yet, the commission cannot act on it as it had to suspend its functioning following the Single Judge's order.

Judicial finality

A decision on the fate of the commission can be taken only after a judicial finality is reached in the case, commission sources said.

Incidentally, Swapna had a few days ago alleged that the audio clip was recorded and released at the instance of former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister M. Sivasankar. She further alleged that everything was done as scripted by the bureaucrat. Mr. Sivasankar chose not to respond to the allegations.

The audio clip had given the LDF government, which had found itself on a sticky wicket after the investigating agencies picking up Mr. Sivasankar, the required fire power to fight back its political opponents and to squarely blame the central agencies for allegedly indulging in political vilification.

Commission sources indicated that the office was still functioning and its staff was directed to keep the office open for collecting the reports or representations that people may send. The State government had also extended the term of the panel for six more months, sources said.