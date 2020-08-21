Gold smuggling case: Bail denied for Swapna Suresh

The bail application of Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case, was rejected by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge on Friday.

The Enforcement Directorate had opposed the bail plea by stating that the accused was a powerful person, and if released on bail, could tamper with the evidences and influence the witnesses in the case

The court noted that the investigation into the case was in the preliminary stages and the accused cannot be released at this stage. The Enforcement Directorate had handed over the case diary to the court.