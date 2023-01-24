ADVERTISEMENT

Gold smuggling bid foiled at Kochi airport

January 24, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Cochin International Airport on Tuesday seized 833.40 grams of gold valued at around ₹38 lakh. The gold in compound form was seized from Muhammad, a resident of Palakkad, who arrived from Abu Dhabi.

The passenger was intercepted at the green channel by Customs sleuths based on profiling. In the ensuing examination, three transparent latex capsule-shaped packets containing thick brown coloured paste-like material, suspected to be gold in compound form, were found concealed in his body.

A probe is on to find the source and destination of the seized gold. Smuggling bids by turning the gold into compound form are on the rise to beat metal detectors.

CONNECT WITH US