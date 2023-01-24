Gold smuggling bid foiled at Kochi airport

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Cochin International Airport on Tuesday seized 833.40 grams of gold valued at around ₹38 lakh. The gold in compound form was seized from Muhammad, a resident of Palakkad, who arrived from Abu Dhabi.
The passenger was intercepted at the green channel by Customs sleuths based on profiling. In the ensuing examination, three transparent latex capsule-shaped packets containing thick brown coloured paste-like material, suspected to be gold in compound form, were found concealed in his body.
A probe is on to find the source and destination of the seized gold. Smuggling bids by turning the gold into compound form are on the rise to beat metal detectors.
