Gold smuggling bid foiled at Kochi airport

January 24, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Cochin International Airport on Tuesday seized 833.40 grams of gold valued at around ₹38 lakh. The gold in compound form was seized from Muhammad, a resident of Palakkad, who arrived from Abu Dhabi.

The passenger was intercepted at the green channel by Customs sleuths based on profiling. In the ensuing examination, three transparent latex capsule-shaped packets containing thick brown coloured paste-like material, suspected to be gold in compound form, were found concealed in his body.

A probe is on to find the source and destination of the seized gold. Smuggling bids by turning the gold into compound form are on the rise to beat metal detectors.

