ADVERTISEMENT

Gold smuggling attempt foiled at Kochi airport

Published - May 18, 2024 11:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle in 430 grams of gold in capsule form through the Cochin International Airport Limited. The seizure was made from a resident of Malappuram on his arrival from Jeddah. He had come with no luggage and was intercepted while trying to sneak out through the green channel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US