Gold smuggling attempt foiled at Kochi airport

Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle in 430 grams of gold in capsule form through the Cochin International Airport Limited. The seizure was made from a resident of Malappuram on his arrival from Jeddah. He had come with no luggage and was intercepted while trying to sneak out through the green channel.
