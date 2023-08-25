Gold smuggled in mixer-blender seized at Kochi airport

August 25, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The air intelligence unit of the Customs at the Cochin International Airport detected an innovative mode of smuggling gold when it intercepted a passenger from Kuwait.

When a brand-new mixer-blender brought by the passenger, Koduvalli native Muhammad, was screened on August 20, the officials smelled something fishy about the copper coil inside its motor. The passenger insisted that he had brought it specially for Onam. The officials, however, removed the mixer-blender’s motor on August 24, and it was found that the copper coloured coil was actually 24 carat gold weighing around 422 grams, estimated to value about ₹21.85 lakh.

The gold along with the blender was seized by the agency, a communication said.

