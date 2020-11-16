Gold, silver worth ₹1.5 crore stolen in overnight heist

Police and forensic experts inspecting the jewellery showroom from where valuables worth ₹1.5 crore was stolen in the early hours of Monday.

KOCHI

16 November 2020 23:05 IST

Thieves drill through nearby barber shop to get into jewellery showroom

The city police are investigating a case in which gold and silver worth about ₹1.5 crore were stolen from a jewellery shop in Kalamassery in the early hours of Monday.

It is reported that the thieves got into the jewellery shop near Eloor, in the early hours of Monday. The thieves drilled through the wall of a nearby barber shop to get into the showroom and then used gas cutters to break open the safes, which contained the gold and silver.

The theft was noticed by some workers of a nearby shop on Monday morning. They informed the showroom owner, who lives in Muppathadam, near Aluva, immediately. The nearby barber shop was open on Sunday and closed as usual in the evening.

Police officials investigating the case said they were looking at CCTV footage of the area to find a clue to the burglary. The owner of the jewellery said he had been working without any outside help or any assistant as it was a small shop.